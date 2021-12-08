Four months after launch, Ola finally has a delivery date for its scooter

The wait may finally be over for those looking to own Ola’s first-ever electric scooter.

Ola Electric will begin delivering the S1 and S1 pro from Dec. 15, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Twitter on Dec. 4. Ola launched the two variants in August, looking to begin deliveries in October.

The Softbank-backed company, so far, has completed 20,000 test rides of its scooters and plans 10,000 more across 1,000 cities in December, according to Aggarwal.

Customers who want to buy an Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro can log on to the company’s website and book them for 499 rupees ($6.62).

Will a delay in delivery impact Ola?

Given the momentum Ola has generated, industry experts aren’t overly worried about slight delays in deliveries.

“Ola’s customers are said to be early adopters of this EV revolution. They are tech-savvy and that’s why they are trusting an IT company for a vehicle,” Rohit Sharma, director of engineering at automotive product design firm JD Concord Design Solution, had earlier told Quartz. “An electric scooter is not their first or only vehicle. So waiting for delivery shouldn’t dent the momentum.”

The scooter comes with features such as reverse mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, and also a “hill hold” feature that prevents the vehicle from rolling back on slopes. The e-scooters also carry a digital console that lets users control settings, including speed and transmission.

Ola’s S1 variant is available at the starting price of Rs99,999 and the S1 Pro at Rs1.3 lakh. The price, however, could vary and fall depending on some subsidies.