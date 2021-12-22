Ola CEO reveals why drivers cancel your ride

Softbank-backed cab aggregator Ola is trying to fix the problem of drivers often abruptly cancelling ride bookings after accepting them.

The practice is rampant, leaving customers in the lurch at the last moment.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal yesterday (Dec. 21) took to Twitter to inform customers that Ola was trying to increase transparency for its driver-partners by sharing approximate drop locations and payment mode of ride bookings. This, he felt, will solve the problem of abrupt cancellations to a considerable extent.

The top two reasons for most such ride cancellations are drop locations and modes of payment (either cash, card or UPI) chosen by customers but deemed unfavourable by drivers.

Now, however, the newly introduced features will allow drivers, before accepting the ride, to see customers’ approximate drop location and their preferred mode of payment.

“Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations,” Aggarwal said.