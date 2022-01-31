Vishal Garg’s controversial return to Better.com triggers a wave of resignations

The infamous Zoom-call firing scandal behind it now, Better.com has quietly re-hired the controversial CEO who threw 900 employees out of job at one go.

Vishal Garg’s return to the US-based mortgage firm has even triggered a chain reaction, with several employees resigning from the company, website TechCrunch reported on Jan. 30.

LinkedIn Better.com CEO Vishal Garg

Last year the company grabbed headlines worldwide after Garg fired around 900 staff members—9% of its workforce—on a short Zoom call.

While his return has shaken employees’ trust in the company, TechCrunch reported that Garg has also been paranoid about the development being leaked to the media.

“…He and the rest of the execs still there have put everything on lockdown,” one of the employees told the website on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month, Better.com informed the company employees in an email that Garg will return to his duties following a “break.”

“As you know, Better’s CEO Vishal Garg has been taking a break from his full-time duties to reflect on his leadership, reconnect with the values that make Better great and work closely with an executive coach,” the company’s board said in the email, according to Forbes.