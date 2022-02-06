Listen to the voice that soothed India for decades

Choosing her most important songs is surely one of the most hazardous tasks involved in writing about Lata Mangeshkar—the first is describing her voice and its influence.

Quartz, nevertheless, is giving it a shot. The legendary singer who died this morning in Mumbai has left behind a body of work that itself could take years to sieve. But for those who are yet unacquainted with her voice, here’s a good place to start (we are not even getting into her duets with playback giants like Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Manna Dey):

“Aayega aanewala,” Mahal (1949)

Composer: Khemchand Prakash

Lyricist: Nakhshab Jarchavi

“Ye zindagi usi ki hai,” Anarkali (1953)

Composer: Chitalkar Ramchandra

Lyricist: Rajendra Krishan

“Rasik balma,” Chori chori (1956)

Composer: Shankar-Jaikishen

Lyricist: Hasrat Jaipuri

“Aaja re pardesi,” Madhumati (1958)

Composer: Salil Chowdhury

Lyricist: Shailendra

“Haaye re wo din kyun na aaye,” Anuradha (1960)

Composer: Pandit Ravi Shankar

Lyricist: Shailendra

“Sansar se bhaage phirte ho,” Chitralekha (1964)

Composer: Roshan

Lyricist: Sahir Ludhianvi

“Naina barse,” Woh kaun thhi? (1964)

Composer: Madan Mohan

Lyricist: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan

“Suno sajna,” Aaye din bahar ke (1966)

Composer: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

“Raina beeti jaaye,” Amar Prem (1972)

Composer: RD Burman

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

“Piya bina,” Abhiman (1973)

Composer: SD Burman

Lyricist: Majrooh Sultanpuri