India now allows quarantine-free travel from these 82 nations

India will now allow quarantine-free entry to fully-vaccinated travellers from at least 82 countries. The list includes the US, UK, and Canada.

The Narendra Modi government yesterday (Feb. 10) issued a notification (pdf) stating that quarantine-free entry for fully-vaccinated passengers from certain countries is based on the “principle of reciprocity.”

“On the basis of reciprocity, travellers from only countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians will be allowed for relaxation under certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of covid-19 vaccination,” the notification said.

The list of 82 countries includes nations with which India has agreements on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of either nationally recognised vaccines or those recognised by the World Health Organization.

Currently, India allows a limited number of flights from and to 35 countries under a bilateral air-bubble agreement with them.

The notification also said that travellers from countries that allow quarantine-free entry to Indians despite not having a treaty will also be exempted.

A person travelling to India from these nations is required to upload a self-declaration form along with either a negative covid-19 report or a certificate of completion of full vaccination.