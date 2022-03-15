Amazon attacks Reliance’s Future deal through newspaper ad

Amazon today (March 15) took out an advertisement in India’s leading national dailies accusing Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Future Group of fraud in a deal they struck.

The US retail giant’s advertisement was published under the headline “public notice.”

Manavi Kapur A picture of Amazon’s ad in the national daily Economic Times.

The development follows RIL’s move last month, despite ongoing court cases, of taking charge of several Future Retail stores.

The Delhi high court has been hearing four of these cases. India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal is also hearing Amazon’s case, challenging the Competition Commission of India’s order cancelling its 2019 deal with Future Coupons.

The $3.4 billion RIL-Future deal is facing resistance from Amazon since it was announced in October 2020. Amazon has questioned the deal’s legitimacy, saying it violated the US firm’s own agreement with the Future Group.