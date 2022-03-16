Can Shah Rukh Khan’s streaming platform catch up to Netflix and Disney Hotstar?

India’s over the top (OTT) streaming industry is set for a rejig, thanks to one big Bollywood factor.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Hindi movie industry’s biggest superstar and producer, announced yesterday (March 15) his foray into the video streaming business. His OTT app will be called SRK+.

The actor, with a net worth of $690 million (52,635 crore rupees), is perhaps best positioned to acquire a large share of the market, which experts believe is still in its infancy. Currently, the OTT market is dominated by Disney Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee5, and Netflix.

Khan, meanwhile, has partnered with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his venture.

“Unlike an e-commerce or broadcasting channel company getting into streaming, the starting point for Khan is different,” said Ankur Bisen, senior partner and head of retail at consulting firm Technopak Advisors. “He’s a celebrity, and a big one at that, which gives him the advantage of the initial OTT thrust and immediate visibility.”

This is generally an expensive proposition for new entrants who need to create brand awareness by themselves, besides acquiring customers. For Khan, a single tweet was enough to set off a buzz and have millions of his followers ready to subscribe.

What SRK’s foray will do for OTT in India

So far, Khan has not created content or partnered with filmmakers exclusively as an actor for any of the existing streaming platforms in India. This was also the theme of an advertisement Khan shot for Disney Hotstar, where he references the fact that nearly all his peers and competitors are creating content for these platforms.

But his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has made films and shows like Love Hostel and Bard of Blood for OTT platforms. Now, with SRK+, it remains to be seen if it will be a platform for streaming his old and upcoming films, new shows, content in regional languages, or a combination of all.

“Getting people on a platform is one thing, but keeping them engaged is all about the content,” Bisen said. “What kind of content and the core it stands for will determine its success.”

This is also often the reason Netflix has been overshadowed by Disney Hotstar and Zee5.

India’s OTT market and subscribers

By the end of 2021, India had 70-80 million paying OTT subscribers, according to a December 2021 report (pdf) by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Boston Consulting Group. This number is expected to grow to 100 million by the end of 2022.

Despite the overall growth, Netflix’s efforts to capture the lion’s share have been stymied by its content strategy. In January, co-founder Reed Hastings said the company was “frustrated” by its lack of success in the Indian market.

Currently, Disney Hotstar dominates the Indian OTT market with 50% subscribers, while Amazon Prime has 19% and Netflix 5%.

The fact that Netflix’s growth has remained persistently slow despite steep price cuts point to a gap in its content strategy.

“Netflix may have overestimated the appetite for global content among Indian audiences, which may not be working in its favour,” Bisen said. “Indian audiences want more regional language content, more music, more drama.”

Khan and SRK+ may be poised to deliver just that.