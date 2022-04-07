Which foreign destinations are Indians vacationing in this summer?

Indian aviation is hoping to fly back to its pre-pandemic levels on Indians’ reviving optimism.

With travel restrictions increasingly being lifted, the world is slowly opening up again. This summer may mark the return of foreign leisure travel if Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2022 survey is anything to go by.

The study involved 24,055 respondents in 31 countries and is based on bookings made for the period between April 1 and June 30, 2022.

Rising air fares owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war haven’t dampened the enthusiasm, the survey showed. Up to 72% of Indian travellers said they planned to use the money saved during the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown to travel now.

“This can open up even more of the world to travellers than ever before, with many taking a more adventurous approach to their holiday choices,” Booking.com said.

Flights to London, Paris, and Dubai

London, Paris, Dubai, Toronto, and Amsterdam are the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers this season, according to Booking.com. On March 27, India allowed regular international flights after a hiatus, fueling global travel to and from India.

“Top nationalities visiting India include the US, UK, Australia, UAE, and Germany,” Booking.com said.

Popular domestic destinations among Indians

Within India, destinations close to the Himalayas remain popular among Indians. No surprises there, given the summer heat.

“In addition to key metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru; Goa, Manali, Rishikesh, Ooty, and Srinagar are the most popular domestic destinations for Indians,” the survey stated.

The tourists’ favourite types of accommodation are hotels, followed by resorts, guest houses, homestays, and apartments.