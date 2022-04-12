France offers the best salaries for Hindi-speakers seeking overseas jobs

There are an estimated 600 million speakers of Hindi, making it the third most widely spoken language in the world. Most are in India, with a substantial diaspora spread across countries such as the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. But Indians who speak Hindi should look to France for the most handsome salaries.

For those who want to live abroad or use their language skills to work remotely in other countries, France offers the best average salary at more than $100,000 a year, according to research by language learning app Preply. Australia comes in second with an average annual salary of a little over $50,000.

How the data were analysed

Researchers at Preply analyzed data from London-based job search engine Adzuna, which operates in 20 countries and aggregates job ads from several thousand sources. Starting with a seed-list of 1.5 million job ads from more than 100 cities in 16 different countries around the world, Preply searched for job ads mentioning different languages (e.g. the words “German” or “French”) within the job title or job description.

There is one caveat, though: The average may be higher by virtue of smaller numbers. The UK has more than 1 million Indians. The size of the diaspora in the US is nearly 500,000. But in France, there are only 65,000.