India’s inflation rate in March 2022 was the highest in 17 months

India’s retail inflation surged to 6.95% in March, the highest since October 2020.

The spike in prices was led by food items. In the preceding month, the consumer price index-based inflation stood at 6.07%, according to data released today. With this, the inflation has breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the third month in a row.

Worryingly, a continuous rise in fuel prices since March 22 has not been fully captured in the latest data, suggesting that inflation may remain elevated in the coming months, according to Vivek Rathi, director of research at Knight Frank India.

A surge in crude oil prices to a 14-year high has resulted in broad price pressures on Indian households.

Among food items, the index for oil and fats recorded the largest sequential price hike, by 5.3% in March. This may raise pressure on the government to make edible oils cheaper.

RBI’s stance on inflation

The latest inflation data is way higher than the RBI’s revised projection of 5.7% for the financial year 2023, assuming crude oil prices at $100 per barrel on average. The figure was earlier pegged at 4.5%.

Only in its latest monetary policy announced on April 8 has the central bank chosen to finally focus on the problem of inflation, having prioritised growth for the past two years.