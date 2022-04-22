Skip to navigationSkip to content
What does Boris Johnson’s £1 billion business package for India involve?

By Niharika Sharma

British prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday (April 22) arrived in India on a two-day visit.

On day-1, the two nations confirmed more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals across the sectors, including IT, new energy, and healthcare.

The Indian investments will create around 11,000 jobs across the UK. In terms of bringing British money to India, the two nations agreed upon the following export deals.

There will also be artificial intelligence scholarships for Indian students jointly funded by the UK government’s Chevening programme and India’s Adani Group. The group will also work to co-create aerospace and defence technology with the UK.

