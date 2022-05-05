Can Doctor Strange beat Spider-Man: No Way Home in India?

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.37 billion domestic earning in India seemed insurmountable. Till Doctor Strange‘s latest outing.

Four days before its May 6 release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has amassed 20 crore rupees ($2.6 million) in advance bookings, according to trade experts. That surpasses Spider-Man’s.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Marvel’s much-anticipated Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer has a ready and dedicated fan base in the country. The Avengers series has always done well at the box office here. And while Doctor Strange films have typically not been as popular as Spider-Man or Avengers, the latest in the series is a direct continuation of the last blockbuster Spider-Man film which was a huge draw for those following the two dozen-plus movies in the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU).