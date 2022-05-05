Skip to navigationSkip to content
India’s newly hiked interest rates may slow down the auto industry’s recovery

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shocking and surprising.
The surprise hike in lending rate by India’s central bank yesterday (May 4) spells trouble for the auto industry recovering from a covid-triggered slump.

“When compared with April 2019, total vehicle retail was down by -6%…This move [by RBI] will apply brakes and dampen the sentiments further,” according to a release from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), an industry body.

Automobile makers recorded zero sales in April 2020 during India’s covid lockdown. A global chip shortage due to supply constraints hit sales, too. Then came the Russia-Ukraine war and another lockdown in China.

“The Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown will continue to create demand-supply mismatch thus delaying the availability of passenger vehicles. This, coupled with RBI’s out of turn announcement of increasing repo rate by 40 basis points, has caught everyone off-guard,” FADA said.

“The move will curb excess liquidity in the system and will make auto loans expensive.”

