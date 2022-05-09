India’s revamped Jet Airways has received security clearance to fly again

India’s home ministry granted security clearance yesterday (May 8) for Jet Airways to fly again. The nod reportedly came a few days after the grounded airline ran a test flight in Hyderabad on May 4.

“We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA,” said a spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the airline’s promoter.

The 30-yer-old airline was earlier owned by businessman Naresh Goyal but had to shut operations in April 2019 due to a massive cash crunch.

Before being grounded, it operated 600 domestic and 380 international routes.

When will Jet Airways start operations?

Having shifted its base from Mumbai to the Delhi metro region, Jet Airways now plans to resume commercial domestic flights in the next few months and is hiring experienced trainers, captains, and co-pilots.

Its new CEO, Sanjiv Kapoor, took charge in April this year.

Once operational, Jet Airways will become the first airline in India to revive after being grounded, unlike Kingfisher Airlines, Sahara Airlines, or others.