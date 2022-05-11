India’s supreme court has suspended the use of a British colonial sedition law

India’s supreme court made a bold move today in favour of free speech.

It directed the central and state governments to stop filing cases under the country’s sedition law. In effect, all pending cases in various courts have been held in abeyance.

The stay will be in place till the Indian government can reassess provisions of the British-era law. The 152-year-old section 124A of the Indian Penal Code currently states:

“Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government estab­lished by law in [India], shall be punished with [im­prisonment for life], to which fine may be added, or with impris­onment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.”

The law was used by the British to imprison freedom fighters in India, including Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Today, governments routinely use the law to punish dissenters, including journalists and activists. Now, with the supreme court’s latest order, those in jail for sedition charges can apply for bail.