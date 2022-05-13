The Tatas pick Scoot’s Campbell Wilson to head Air India

The Tata group yesterday (May 12) appointed a new CEO and managing director for Air India.

It chose Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), to take up the role. The 50-year-old aviation veteran has 26 years of experience across full service and no-frill airlines.

“Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India.

What do we know about Campbell Wilson?

Tata Group Campbell Wilson

Wilson started off as a management trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. He went on to work for the company in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

He then served as the senior vice-president of sales and marketing of SIA. He was responsible for pricing, distribution, eCommerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, and global sales, besides the airline’s overseas offices.

In April 2020, he returned for a second stint as CEO of Scoot.

Cambell Wilson is a business graduate with a master of commerce (1st class honours) in business administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

On his appointment as Air India CEO, he said, “It is an honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition.”

Wilson’s appointment has come after Hindu nationalists blocked a Turkish executive’s appointment as head of Air India earlier this year. Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci was expected to take charge of the airline, but later declined the offer following the row.