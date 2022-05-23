Skip to navigationSkip to content
TAKING OFF

India’s newest airline has revealed its first aircraft

Twitter/ akasa air
All set to touch the skies.
From our Obsession
How we spend
Consumers' preferences, priorities, and values are reshaping industries.
  • Niharika Sharma
By Niharika Sharma

Reporter based in New Delhi.

Published

India’s ace investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air today (May 23) revealed the picture of its first-ever aircraft.

The brand new ultra low-cost airline will be based out of Mumbai and plans to begin operations this July. Its first aircraft will be delivered in June.

It is reportedly readying one of the biggest aircraft purchase or lease deals of the year outside the US, involving at least a hundred Boeing 737 planes.

In an interview with Bloomberg last year, Jhunjhunwala said Akasa Air will have 70 aircraft in its fleet initially. He also hinted at investing up to $35 million in the airline and, according to media reports, will own a 40% stake in it.

Once Akasa Air takes delivery of the fleet, it will have to conduct successful proving flights, the last step for a carrier to obtain an air operator certificate.

📬 Kick off each morning with coffee and the Daily Brief (BYO coffee).

By providing your email, you agree to the Quartz Privacy Policy.