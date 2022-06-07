Planning to Uber your way around in an Indian city today? Look out for that laptop left behind by the previous rider. Or dumbbells. Or, if you are lucky, a birthday cake.

The ride-hailing service yesterday (June 6) released the 2022 edition of its “Lost and Found Index.” It lists the most frequently forgotten items in Uber cabs, besides India’s most forgetful cities and the day of the week when customers tend to be the most absent-minded.

Mobile phones and wallets are passe. Uber’s assorted list of lost and found revealed some unusual items like cricket bats and mangoes.

Indians turn the most forgetful during lunchtime, between 1pm and 3pm, according to Uber’s findings. On an annual basis, the worst period comes towards the end of the financial year, around March 30 and March 31, when most riders forget their items in cabs.

Mumbai tops the list of most forgetful Indian cities, followed by Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata.