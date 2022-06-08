India’s central bank hikes key policy rate for the second time in a month amid rising inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today raised the repo rate—at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks—by 50 basis points (bps). The move, coming a little over a month after it had increased it by 40 bps, indicates a growing realisation that inflation needs to be curbed.

The Indian government has officially set a target of 4% for inflation for the RBI, but with a tolerance band of two percentage points. However, consumer prices have breached that target range of 2-6% consistently since the beginning of 2022.

Today (June 8), governor Shaktikanta Das, in the monetary policy review said that retail inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance band of 6% this calendar year. “The upside risks to inflation as highlighted in the April and May 2022 policies have materialised earlier than anticipated – both in terms of timing and magnitude,” Das said in his statement (pdf).

The central bank has been criticised for its inaction to control rising price pressures, caused by global supply shocks and geopolitical turmoil. It was only in April that the RBI acknowledged the surge in consumer inflation, but did not take any material steps.