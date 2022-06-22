IKEA India’s first ever big-box store opens in Bengaluru today

Swedish home furnishings chain IKEA will launch its largest-ever Indian store in Bengaluru today (June 22). Spread over 12.2 acres, the facility will feature more than 7,000 products.

The store will also have one of the largest children’s play areas, “Småland,” along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from. These are besides services like a personal shopper and click & collect.

IKEA India An inside view of the IKEA’s Bengaluru store.

IKEA’s newly-opened store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station in the northwest part of Bengaluru, and the Swedish firm is relying heavily on metro connectivity for footfalls.

“The store is located next to the Nagasandra metro station, which will support a faster, more sustainable and comfortable commute, making the store accessible for the many people of Bengaluru,” it said in a press release. IKEA is expecting to attract close to 5 million visitors this year in Bengaluru.

IKEA India An outside view of the IKEA India store in Bengaluru.

This big-box format facility was supposed to open in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. IKEA India plans to invest Rs3,000 crore in Karnataka, including its first city-centre store in Bengaluru next year.

IKEA has also stated that it is focused on sourcing products locally from India. It now has stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai and sells to customers across cities through the online route.