India’s Jet Airways set to close a $5.5 billion deal with Airbus

Jet Airways, the once-defunct Indian airline now on its way to revival, is reportedly set to finalise an order worth $5.5 billion with Airbus SE.

“The talks are for A320neo jets and A220 planes,” Bloomberg reported yesterday (June 27) quoting unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Besides the Europe-based Airbus, Boeing Co and Embraer SA, too, were in the fray. The final decision, however, hasn’t been taken, Bloomberg said.

While Airbus and Boeing did not comment on the matter, the airline said it was in final-stage negotiations. “We will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plan once we have made a decision,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

Jet Airways is charting a comeback after being grounded for nearly two years due to a massive financial crunch. The airline is already hiring and is in the process of obtaining permits to launch operations.

Airbus, meanwhile, is also in talks with newly privatised Air India to deliver at least 300 narrow-body jets, touted as one of the largest aircraft orders in aviation history.