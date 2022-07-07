American fashion brand Gap to enter India with Reliance

Reliance Retail, India’s largest retail brand, has entered into a long-term partnership with the US-based fashion brand Gap.

It has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels: exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

“The partnership is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omnichannel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing and driving sourcing efficiencies,” according to a Reliance Retail statement issued yesterday (July 6).

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. The franchise deal with Reliance has come as a part of its strategy to take its business across the international markets.

“Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model,” said Adrienne Gernand, managing director of global licensing and wholesale at Gap.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Ventures, the holding company of all the retail businesses of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group. With more than 14,400 outlets across the country, it reported consolidated gross revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore ($25.3 billion) for the financial year 2021-22.