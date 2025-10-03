7 industries that are fully embracing AI These sectors are relying on AI more than ever to improve efficiencies, protect consumers, and become more profitable

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of everyday life. The powerful algorithms support internet search engines, software programs, apps, and more. AI can condense information into easy-to-understand language, so it’s no surprise that people appreciate it. You might also rely on AI assistants to create workplace to-do lists or get ideas for professional projects.

The workplace is changing alongside popular AI programs. A 2024 McKinsey report found that 78% of people use AI for at least one professional function. The algorithms amplify production by giving you more information at your fingertips. They even scale with growing teams.

AI can also provide invaluable insights. You might have spent weeks pulling data for a presentation on new trends in your industry before having an AI search engine. Now, you can ask AI to review the latest trends, present its findings, and create visual graphs of its conclusions. Pulling data from across the internet makes the research process faster and provides more context than you might have found otherwise.

Sustainability is a primary concern for people hesitating to switch to AI. While it started as an electricity-intensive tool, technological developments address that issue. The energy efficiency of AI platforms has improved by 40% annually between 2022 and 2024. Thanks to developments like data center efficiency improvements, you’ll have less of an environmental impact with each search.

As AI improves workflows, provides insight, and makes teams more efficient, you’ll likely see it becoming a daily tool across industries. Learning how experts use it will show you what the tools can do and what the future might look like for different sectors.