7 industries that are fully embracing AI
These sectors are relying on AI more than ever to improve efficiencies, protect consumers, and become more profitable
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of everyday life. The powerful algorithms support internet search engines, software programs, apps, and more. AI can condense information into easy-to-understand language, so it’s no surprise that people appreciate it. You might also rely on AI assistants to create workplace to-do lists or get ideas for professional projects.
The workplace is changing alongside popular AI programs. A 2024 McKinsey report found that 78% of people use AI for at least one professional function. The algorithms amplify production by giving you more information at your fingertips. They even scale with growing teams.
AI can also provide invaluable insights. You might have spent weeks pulling data for a presentation on new trends in your industry before having an AI search engine. Now, you can ask AI to review the latest trends, present its findings, and create visual graphs of its conclusions. Pulling data from across the internet makes the research process faster and provides more context than you might have found otherwise.
Sustainability is a primary concern for people hesitating to switch to AI. While it started as an electricity-intensive tool, technological developments address that issue. The energy efficiency of AI platforms has improved by 40% annually between 2022 and 2024. Thanks to developments like data center efficiency improvements, you’ll have less of an environmental impact with each search.
As AI improves workflows, provides insight, and makes teams more efficient, you’ll likely see it becoming a daily tool across industries. Learning how experts use it will show you what the tools can do and what the future might look like for different sectors.
2 / 8
1. Human resources (HR)
Amy Hirschi | Unsplash
HR specialists rely on AI-powered tools to streamline their daily operations. AI can search applications and compare resumes before recommending candidates for open job positions. Research also shows that 65% of executives use AI to compete globally. The algorithms can quickly source worldwide candidates while spotting hiring trends that reach new markets. Getting instant data that saves everyone time makes managing any HR team’s schedule easier.
3 / 8
2. Healthcare
National Cancer Institute | Unsplash
AI can provide insightful patient information for doctors by reviewing local data and personal health histories. Microsoft recently found that AI programs correctly diagnose patients 85% of the time, four times higher than the rate of participating doctors.
Doctors also use AI to create treatment plans. Patients input information about their lifestyle while doctors log their medical histories. The algorithm combines the information to suggest treatment options based on data from similar cases.
4 / 8
3. Finance
Aditya Vyas | Unsplash
Condensing real-time information is especially helpful in financial industries. AI-powered predictive analytics notes trends and compliance issues to provide risk management recommendations. Personal and professional financial advisers can use it to improve their clients’ results.
AI even prevents large-scale financial fraud through insights and data collection. The U.S. Treasury Department found that AI tools saved over $4 billion in fraud prevention and recovery during 2024.
5 / 8
4. Education
Dom Fou | Unsplash
Students and academic professionals are making the education world better with AI tools. Algorithms assist learners by optimizing their study sessions according to each person’s learning preferences. AI even uses predictive analytics to suggest when interventions would help young people.
Universities are also creating new study paths for people wanting to major in AI programming. The tool is becoming a fundamental part of global industries, especially the education sector.
6 / 8
5. Nonprofit
Hannah Busing | Unsplash
Although individuals gave $592.50 billion to nonprofits in 2024, organizations still need support in raising funds. AI assists with that responsibility. Algorithm-powered tools can predict donor behavior for repeat donation advice, personalize messaging, and automate outreach. Nonprofit teams can leverage AI platforms to plan events and watch for financial fraud as well.
7 / 8
6. Manufacturing
ThisisEngineering | Unsplash
Reducing downtime risks is crucial for any manufacturing facility. Experts estimate that downtime costs $2.3 million per hour for automotive manufacturers, which is a twofold increase from 2019. AI provides predictive maintenance tips that make preemptive repairs possible. Machinery is less likely to break if teams have AI-powered sensors recommending things like routine parts replacements based on daily use data.
8 / 8
7. Fashion
Michael Lee | Unsplash
Trends are changing all the time in the fashion industry. The clothes you wore last year likely aren’t the same as what you’re wearing now. AI tools help clothing manufacturers with trend forecasting predictions that combine social media activity with runway images. They monitor consumer demand with company data and internet feedback, resulting in accurate suggestions for the next products consumers will love.