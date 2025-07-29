JetBlue and United’s partnership will move forward.

The two airlines on Tuesday announced the Department of Transportation (DOT) has completed its review of their Blue Sky program, which will extend membership rewards and perks to customers of both airlines.

Blue Sky plans to roll out new benefits this fall, enabling customers to earn and use United miles and JetBlue points across both airlines. Travelers will also be able to use loyalty program rewards including priority boarding, preferred seating, and same-day standby on the partnering airline’s flights.

JetBlue will also allow United Airlines to operate up to seven daily round-trip flights out of JFK Terminal 6 beginning as early as 2027. JetBlue and United will exchange eight flight timings at Newark.

The DOT’s approval comes months after a federal court ruled JetBlue’s partnership with American Airlines anti-competitive. Now American Airlines is suing JetBlue for $1 million.

From 2020 through 2024, American and JetBlue partnered on flights in and out of New York City and Boston. The partnership — dubbed the Northeast Alliance — allowed customers to book on either airline, and the two companies shared revenue and booking codes. Customers could also rack up reward points with either airline.

JetBlue’s new partnership with United Airlines stops short of some of the legal problems from the previous arrangement, covering just JFK and not an array of Northeast markets.

“This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry — one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks,” JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a May news release.

For United, the partnership offers a chance to return to JFK, an airport it has been absent from since 2022.

“We’re always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule,” United Airlines CEO Kirby said.

—Kevin Williams contributed to this article.