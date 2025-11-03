Snubbed for a job you deserved? Don't get mad, get focused 

Career experts say it’s understandable to feel anger over being passed over for an expected promotion. They also advise getting over the snub quickly and focusing on your options, short-term and long-term.

Here’s what that plan should look like, and why leaving your company right away is a bad decision.

Don’t quit – yet If you're feeling wronged that you were passed over for the job/promotion, experts advise you don't let your first impulse be to leave the company. That usually isn’t a good move.

“It’s not the best strategy to immediately quit after being passed over for a promotion,” said Sam DeMase, career expert at ZipRecruiter. “At that moment, you’re feeling rejected and disappointed — which is valid — but isn’t the energy you want to bring to your job search.”

If you leave right away, DeMase said you’re missing the opportunity to understand why you were passed over and potentially upskill in those areas.

“Also, quitting without something else lined up is a bad idea, given the challenges of the current job market,” he noted. “The better move is to stay put and begin strategically searching for that promotion elsewhere, while you’re still employed. Given the challenges of the current job market, this is the ideal strategy.”

Be curious about understanding why you were not chosen Seek feedback from leadership on areas of opportunity and actively work on strengthening those skill sets.

“Did you miss out because of missing technical skills or soft skills?” DeMase asked. “Specificity is key here so that you can grow. Seek opportunities, projects, and mentorship that will further your skill sets and boost your confidence as you apply for the role elsewhere. When you’re ready, reach out to your network and share your updated resume, current core strengths, and desired title.”

Stay focused One of the biggest mistakes people make after being passed over is going quiet.

“People tend to disengage, stop contributing, and let resentment take over,” said Friddy Hoegener, co-founder at SCOPE Recruiting in Huntsville, Al. “That only proves the company’s decision right.”

The better move is to stay visible and consistent. “Keep showing up, performing, and adding value,” Hoegener added. “Promotions don’t always go to the loudest people, but they go to the ones who bounce back, learn fast, and make it impossible to overlook them twice.”

Watch your demeanor on the job Another mistake people make when they’re passed over for a promotion is leaning into passive-aggressive behavior.

“The disappointment hurts, and your feelings are valid, but it’s key to be the bigger person and rise above it,” DeMAse said. “Being passive-aggressive at work after being denied a promotion eats away at your internal reputation and credibility.”

Company leadership often takes this behavior as a sign they did the right thing by not choosing you for the promotion, DeMase noted.

Additionally, don’t assume leadership already knows your value.

“In reality, leaders are often wrapped up in their own work and challenges,” DeMase added. “Never assume they know your strengths and the value you bring to the table. Don’t assume they already know you want to get promoted.”

That means never skipping self-advocacy. “To secure a promotion, you must verbally articulate your interest, aligned strengths, and vision for success in the role,” he said.

Here’s what to do if you’re up for a job upgrade If you’re under consideration for a new (and improved) company post, aim to be aggressive without being inappropriate or crossing boundaries.

“Most hiring is outside the control of the applicant, which is why it is important to be strategic,” said Caitlin Luetger-Schlewitt, lecturer in leadership and career readiness at North Central College.

Luetger-Schlewitt advises approaching the opportunity as if you’re campaigning for yourself if you’re seeking a role within your current organization.

“Do the research and try to understand why they want to fill that role and what they are hoping that the hire will do or bring with them,” she said. “This might look like asking for insight on the role within your network or having a sit-down with your supervisor to express interest and ask questions to find out if you are aligned with the opportunity.”

Additionally, gain more visibility where you can and build or maintain key relationships.

“Develop and showcase the skills that best indicate how/why you’re right for that position through your day-to-day interactions and behaviors,” Luetger-Schlewitt said. “Don’t let your other responsibilities fall to the wayside, but you should prioritize your search if you’re hoping to change roles.”