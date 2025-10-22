The jobs that AI will change, the jobs it will replace, and the ones that will survive, according to Indeed

The jobs that AI will change, the jobs it will replace, and the ones that will survive, according to Indeed How AI is reshaping the workforce, which human skills remain essential, and what the future of labor looks like in an increasingly automated world

Debates over whether AI will replace skilled human professionals often cast the question as all‑or‑nothing: Either machines take over every job or humans remain indispensable.

But the latest AI at Work Report 2025 from the Indeed Hiring Lab offers a more nuanced picture. Instead of wholesale replacement, AI is likely to transform the nature of how skills are used — with human oversight, context, and judgment still playing crucial roles.

Indeed’s researchers assessed almost 2,900 common work skills to see how susceptible they are to transformation by generative artificial intelligence along two axes: problem‑solving capability and physical necessity.

The result? A classification into four tiers of transformation potential: minimal, assisted, hybrid, and full.

Rather than asking “will AI replace all human skills?”, we should consider which ones are most exposed to change.

According to the Indeed analysis, only a small fraction of skills (about 1 %) fall into the “full transformation” category, meaning AI could autonomously perform tasks using those skills. Many more will fall into “hybrid” or “assisted” categories, where humans still must validate, supervise, or step in on edge cases. Many roles remain shielded from immediate AI disruption. Yet even under ideal adoption scenarios, almost half of a job’s underlying skills could still undergo significant transformation.

Here is a breakdown of key dimensions and examples from the Indeed report, illustrating which kinds of human skills are most and least vulnerable to AI transformation.