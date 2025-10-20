A petition circulating among JPMorgan Chase employees demanding a return to a hybrid-work model is reportedly heading to CEO Jamie Dimon's desk — although it's unlikely it will make the top boss change his mind.

The writers of the petition said they'd send it to Dimon once it reached a threshold of 2,000 signatures, which it has, according to The Banker. It was launched in the winter after JPMorgan told its more than 300,000 employees in January that it was ending remote work.

Dimon addressed the effort back in February, saying, "I don’t care how many people sign that f—ing petition." He went on to say that employees who don’t want to show up at the office every day can find a new job.

“I’ve had it with this stuff,” Dimon said of remote work. “I’ve been working seven days a goddamn week since COVID, and I come in, and—where is everybody else?”

His remarks at the time were so strong he later apologized for using expletives, saying he should "never curse, ever," but he stood by his sentiment about remote work. Dimon took home $39 million in total compensation in 2024.

The petition drafted by Dimon's employees says the company’s mandate to end hybrid work “is a great leap backward: It hurts employees, customers, shareholders, and the firm’s reputation.”

“From a corporate-citizenship perspective, it worsens traffic and pollution while disproportionately pushing out women, caregivers, senior employees, and individuals with disabilities,” the petition says. “Many of these are top performers, and many of them only able to join the workforce under hybrid work rules. This directly contradicts JPMC’s commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

When the company announced its plan, many workers expressed their frustration on internal channels until the company disabled comments. Employees complained the new policy would put a strain on their finances, particularly around child care and commuting costs. Others said it would disrupt their work-life balance, and some even called for unionizing after the announcement was made.

The bank wrote in its January memo, “We know that some of you prefer a hybrid schedule and respectfully understand that not everyone will agree with this decision.”

The pushback at JPMorgan comes as other Wall Street firms and major tech companies continue to tighten their return-to-office policies.

Kevin Williams contributed to this article.