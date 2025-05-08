If you’re planning to travel this Independence Day, you won’t be alone. AAA is projecting a record-breaking 72.2 million people will venture at least 50 miles away from home during the holiday period, which stretches from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6 this year.

That’s 1.7 million more travelers than last year and nearly 7 million more than pre-pandemic levels in 2019 — a clear indicator that America’s appetite for summer getaways is stronger than ever.

Road trips are king this holiday week Of the millions on the move, 61.6 million people will travel by car, marking a 2.2% increase over last year and the highest number AAA has ever recorded for the holiday. Drivers will also see a silver lining at the pump: despite recent price bumps driven by geopolitical tensions, average summer gas prices remain lower than in the past two years.

“Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. She added that strong demand for road trips and air travel is following the record Memorial Day forecast.

However, AAA warns drivers to prepare for potential roadside hiccups. Last year, the agency responded to nearly 700,000 emergency calls during the holiday week, ranging from dead batteries to lockouts and flat tires.

Air travel to set new July 4th record If airports feel even more crowded than usual, it’s because 5.84 million travelers are expected to fly this holiday period — an all-time high for Independence Day week. That number represents an 8% share of all travelers and a 1.4% increase from last year’s record.

Airfares are also on the rise. AAA data shows the average domestic roundtrip flight is coming in at $810, up 4% from last year. Travel experts recommend flying midweek, such as Tuesday or Wednesday, to score the best deals if booking last-minute.

Cruises and trains gain steam Travel by bus, train, and cruise is seeing strong growth too. AAA projects 4.78 million people will travel by these modes, a 7.4% jump from last year and nearly matching 2019’s record.

Cruises are the primary driver of this increase, with Alaska itineraries particularly popular this time of year. AAA says many travelers are already looking ahead to book Alaska cruises for summer 2026.

Top destinations for Independence Day travelers Based on AAA booking data, domestic hotspots include Orlando, Seattle, New York, and Anchorage, while Vancouver, Rome, and Paris top the international list. Fireworks shows, beach getaways, and Alaska cruises remain key motivators for July 4th travelers.

When to drive to avoid the worst traffic If you’re hitting the road, timing is everything. Transportation data provider INRIX warns that Wednesday, July 2, and Sunday, July 6, will be the busiest days on the road. Afternoons will see the heaviest congestion, so experts recommend leaving in the morning whenever possible.

For example, in Los Angeles, the worst time to drive south to San Diego is expected to be Saturday, June 28 at 5:00 PM, while returning from Las Vegas on Sunday, July 6 at 5:00 PM will see major slowdowns.

With July 4th falling on a Friday this year, some travelers have the added flexibility to turn the holiday into an extended long weekend — or even a nine-day vacation.