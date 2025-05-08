Your July 4th barbecue got more expensive this year. Here's what everything costs

It's barbecue season. And as the 4th of July approaches, Americans are heading to the grocery store to stock up on everything they need to celebrate.

But how much will your barbecue cost this year compared to last year?

Wells Fargo's Agri-Food Intelligence program released a report detailing the cost of your BBQ essentials. It estimates that people should plan to spend about $130 for food and beverages for 10 people this year, up 2.2% year-over-year. But not everything rose in price.

