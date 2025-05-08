Your July 4th barbecue got more expensive this year. Here's what everything costs
People should plan to spend about $130 for food and beverages for 10 people this year, up 2.2% compared to 2024
It's barbecue season. And as the 4th of July approaches, Americans are heading to the grocery store to stock up on everything they need to celebrate.
But how much will your barbecue cost this year compared to last year?
Wells Fargo's Agri-Food Intelligence program released a report detailing the cost of your BBQ essentials. It estimates that people should plan to spend about $130 for food and beverages for 10 people this year, up 2.2% year-over-year. But not everything rose in price.
Continue reading to see what you'll be paying more for — and less.
2 / 10
Burgers
novanym 95 / 500px / Getty Images
Ground beef is up 7.4% since last year, according to Wells Fargo.
3 / 10
Chicken
Marc Guitard / Getty Images
Wells Fargo is recommending people who are wary of high ground beef prices instead barbecue chicken on the 4th, since chicken breast prices have only risen 1% compared to last year.
4 / 10
Hotdogs
Thanasis / Getty Images
Hotdogs are another great option since prices have remained stable, up less than 0.5% than last year.
5 / 10
Buns
vitalssss / Getty Images
Prices on buns for hamburgers and hotdogs are down 1.5% compared to last year.
6 / 10
Potatoes
ALEAIMAGE / Getty Images
Whether you're making french fries or potato salad, you won't see much of a price change from last year, with potato prices only up 1% year-over-year.
7 / 10
Fruit
Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images
Watermelon and strawberries are having a good season and prices are down slightly, costing 0.6% less than the same time last year.
8 / 10
Desserts
Olga Pankova / Getty Images
Despite rising egg prices, ready-made baked goods have only increased 1.5% year-over-year.
9 / 10
Drinks
Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images
Beer and wine are up 2% year-over-year and sparkling water is up 4.7%, Wells Fargo said.
10 / 10