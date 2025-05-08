Logo
Your July 4th barbecue got more expensive this year. Here's what everything costs

People should plan to spend about $130 for food and beverages for 10 people this year, up 2.2% compared to 2024

ByBen Kesslen

It's barbecue season. And as the 4th of July approaches, Americans are heading to the grocery store to stock up on everything they need to celebrate.

But how much will your barbecue cost this year compared to last year?

Wells Fargo's Agri-Food Intelligence program released a report detailing the cost of your BBQ essentials. It estimates that people should plan to spend about $130 for food and beverages for 10 people this year, up 2.2% year-over-year. But not everything rose in price.

Continue reading to see what you'll be paying more for — and less.

Burgers

novanym 95 / 500px / Getty Images

Ground beef is up 7.4% since last year, according to Wells Fargo.

Chicken

Marc Guitard / Getty Images

Wells Fargo is recommending people who are wary of high ground beef prices instead barbecue chicken on the 4th, since chicken breast prices have only risen 1% compared to last year.

Hotdogs

Thanasis / Getty Images

Hotdogs are another great option since prices have remained stable, up less than 0.5% than last year.

Buns

vitalssss / Getty Images

Prices on buns for hamburgers and hotdogs are down 1.5% compared to last year.

Potatoes

ALEAIMAGE / Getty Images

Whether you're making french fries or potato salad, you won't see much of a price change from last year, with potato prices only up 1% year-over-year.

Fruit

Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images

Watermelon and strawberries are having a good season and prices are down slightly, costing 0.6% less than the same time last year.

Desserts

Olga Pankova / Getty Images

Despite rising egg prices, ready-made baked goods have only increased 1.5% year-over-year.

Drinks

Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images

Beer and wine are up 2% year-over-year and sparkling water is up 4.7%, Wells Fargo said.

