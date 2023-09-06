Make business better.™️
Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE

