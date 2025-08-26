Tariffs are preventing even the wealthiest buyers from purchasing supercars.

Some of Lamborghini's customers are holding off amidst uncertainty around tariffs and how they’ll affect auto prices, CEO Stephan Winkelmann told CNBC. “They are millionaires or billionaires for a reason, so they know what they’re doing and why they’re doing things,” he told the news outlet.

Since President Trump implemented new tariffs, European automakers have been paying 27.5% on exports to the U.S. Recent negotiations decreased tariffs to 15% for certain goods, but it’s not clear if and when that will include cars.

“Some are waiting because they want to be sure that this is the final number that is going to be in place,” Winkelmann said. “Others are fine with it, or we will have negotiations.”

Winkelmann told CNBC that Lamborghini cars can’t be produced in the U.S. since the “made in Italy” promise is central to the brand. A new Lamborghini car starts at $240,000 for the Urus SUV, the company’s lowest-priced model, and can reach upwards of $600,000 for a luxury model, according to Car and Driver.

The U.S. and European Union took the first step to formalize their trade deal on Thursday, releasing a framework that eventually paves the way to a legally-enforceable agreement. For now, European automakers will have to grapple with a higher 27.5% duty. That's an existing import tax that won't be scaled back until the E.U. relaxes other tariffs on industrial and agricultural goods from the U.S.

Through June, about 22% of tariff costs have been passed onto American consumers, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis shared with Bloomberg. However, that number will rise to 67% if tariffs follow the same course as years prior, the firm said.

Many Americans are already seeing higher prices at the grocery store. Liqueurs and spirits, baked goods, coffee, fish, and beer are the top five food imports that will be subject to price hikes, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation. According to the analysis, Mexico, Canada, the EU, Brazil, and China make up 62% of all food imports to the U.S.

Increased costs come as the U.S. unemployment rate reached 4.2%, the highest level since October 2021. Payrolls grew by 73,000 jobs, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

— Joseph Zeballos-Roig and Hannah Parker contributed to this article.