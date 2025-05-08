Larry Ellison is now the second-richest person in the world, ranking behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk and just ahead of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Forbes reports.

Ellison is the 80-year-old co-founder, chief technology officer, and chairman of Oracle, an enterprise software company. Forbes reports that he rose to second place at the beginning of July, pushing past Zuckerberg and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, after adding an additional $56 billion to his estimated net worth. Ellison reportedly owns about 40% of his company, which saw a 32% jump in its stock price in June, bringing it to an all-time high.

As of July 2, Ellison’s net worth was around $281 billion, according to Forbes. Ellison previously claimed the title of second-richest person on Earth in September 2024, bypassing Bezos, and again in December 2024, according to Forbes.

Ellison’s company Oracle has experienced huge success in recent months due to its vast cloud business, which powers artificial intelligence training models and other services. The AI boom has aided Ellison and Oracle in its latest rise towards the top.

While Forbes reports that Ellison is the second-richest person on Earth, Bloomberg holds that Zuckerberg still remains in second place with Ellison trailing behind.

Forbes estimates that Zuckerberg is worth about $248 billion as of July 2, while Bloomberg estimates Ellison's worth at around $246 billion and Zuckerberg’s at roughly $252 billion.

These rankings can change on a daily basis, and they're subject to each outlet's set of calculations used to approximate net worth.