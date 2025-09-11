M&Ms introduces new flavors on a semi-regular basis, but very few of them become part of the permanent line-up. The latest, however, looks here to stay.

The candy line is adding a Honey Roasted Peanut M&Ms later this month, introducing the new product category just a little over a month before trick or treaters begin appearing on doorsteps. Mars, Inc., the parent company of M&Ms, said that this is a permanent addition to the lineup.

It's a twist on an existing M&M flavor. Peanut M&Ms have been part of the brand's core offerings since 1954, 13 years after the plain variety made its debut.

"We know how much our fans love M&M's Peanut, so we wanted to bring forward an innovation that builds on the classic flavor they know and love — but this time through the popular combination of sweet and salty, to share and enjoy with friends," said Martin Terwilliger, vice president of marketing for Mars Wrigley North America in a statement.

Honey Roasted Peanut might be the year's first permanent new offering, but M&Ms has rolled out a number of new flavors already this year on a trial basis. In August, the company released Cookies and Creme M&Ms, which quickly drew a dedicated audience on TikTok and other social media channels. Last year, it offered a Peanut Butter & Jelly alternative.

(Creme is a big part of the brand's themes this year. Around Valentine's Day, it unveiled Strawberry & Creme M&Ms and this summer it rolled out an Orange Vanilla Creme variety.)

More new (limited-edition) flavors are on the way. Next year, M&Ms is expected to roll out the Dessert Collection, which will let fans vote on their favorite flavor among three: Cherry Chocolate Cupcake, Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, and Lemon Meringue Pie.

The winner will become a permanent offering in the M&Ms lineup