Over the course of the last eight years, Mark Steven Zuckerberg has seen his company's account on Meta shut down five times. Now he's suing the company — run by a fellow named Mark Elliot Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, the plaintiff, is an attorney in Indianapolis — and he's accusing the social media company of negligence and breach of contract after seeing his accounts go dark for using a "false name" and "impersonating a celebrity."

While having the same name as Meta's founder was a quirky coincidence, it has become a migraine headache in the past few years, said the barrister.

"It's not funny," he told Indianapolis local news station 13News. "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off. […] I've got better things to do than sue Facebook. They have more money and more lawyers and more resources than I do. I'd rather not pick a fight with them, but I don't know how else to make them stop!"

Zuckerberg the attorney also notes he's had the name "Mark Zuckerberg" longer than the entrepreneur has. Yet beyond the shutdowns of his business account, he has also seen his personal account suspended four times since 2018.

A Meta spokesperson told Quartz "We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg's account, after finding it had been disabled in error. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future."

After each suspension, Zuckerberg said, it would take months before he was able to get back online, sometimes up to four months. Those dark periods, he says, have prevented him from communicating with clients and cost him thousands of dollars in advertising.

Zuckerberg is seeking attorneys fees and restitution for the lost ad money.

Facebook has struggled with name confusion before. For about a decade, the company has leaned hard on its requirement that users post under their real names. In the process, Facebook has shuttered accounts without warning, including when legal names failed to meet the network's obtuse criteria of sounding real.

In 2009, a Sioux user named Robin Kills The Enemy was banned from the site, as an employee thought it was a fake name. Drag queens and pro-democracy activists in restrictive nations have also been silenced by Facebook's policy.