5 companies that could hit $4 trillion in market cap next

Nvidia and Microsoft hit the $4 trillion market cap milestone over the summer. They may not be the only ones for long

When Nvidia's market capitalization topped $4 trillion in July, it was a feat no company had ever achieved. It was just seven years ago, in fact, that Apple hit the $1 trillion mark, a level that was unimaginable before that.

The AI race has changed everything. Valuations of private companies like OpenAI hover around $325 billion, while publicly-traded companies have become investor darling with skyrocketing market caps. Thus, Nvidia's accomplishment was matched just three weeks later, when Microsoft became the second member of the $4 trillion club. (The cryptocurrency market has also topped $4 trillion, but for this exercise, we'll focus on publicly traded companies.)

Market caps fluctuate with a company's stock price. Today, Nvidia is still above the $4 trillion mark, with a value of $4.33 trillion. Microsoft has dipped down below it for now, at $3.83 trillion as of market close on Monday.

It's just a matter of time before other companies join them at that level. Here are a few that could get there next.