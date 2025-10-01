After shelving the beloved promotion for a decade, McDonald's is ready to play Monopoly once again. The fast food chain has announced a reboot of its promotional tie-in with the world's most popular board game.

This time, though, the game is getting a makeover. Rather than the well-known physical board and peel-off pieces showing properties like Park Place and Reading Railroad, Monopoly will be a digital game when it returns on Oct. 6. You'll also need to be a member of the fast food chain's loyalty program to play.

There will still be pull-off tabs on fries, Big Macs, drinks and other select food items, but you'll scan those with your phone to collect the property or prize. (And if you haven't registered for the game, you won't be able to claim them.)

Like before, if you collect all of a property's pieces (i.e. Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor Ave. and Marvin Gardens), you can collect prizes. There is, as always, a $1 million grand prize for one big winner. Among the other prizes are a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort, a 77-inch Samsung television, a $10,000 Lowe's Shopping Spree and a 2026 Winnebago View motorhome.

Instant-win prizes of free food, gift cards and experiences — including a trip to the World Cup next year — will also be available.

The Monopoly promotion made its debut in 1987. McDonald's ceased offering it in 2014 in the U.S., but has run the game in some international markets since then.

Always a hit with customers, Monopoly at McDonald's also proved popular with scammers. Beginning in 1989, a group that worked within the company McDonald's used to run its promotional contests began rigging the game, stealing $20 million from the restaurant chain before it was caught. (The FBI received a tip about the fraud in 2001.) The story of the crime was turned into an HBO documentary in 2020.