McDonald’s is reportedly lowering the cost of its combo meals in a move aimed at winning back cost-conscious diners, many of whom have faced soaring prices for meals.

The company and its U.S. franchisees have agreed to keep the cost of eight popular combos 15% below the sum of their individual menu items, according to company documents cited by the Wall Street Journal. The change will apply across items including the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and Egg McMuffin.

The company has been under pressure from diners facing inflation and high food costs, and some McDonald’s meals have drawn attention online for topping $18 at certain locations. Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s U.S. operations, addressed the uproar in an open letter, emphasizing that the $18 price was an exception, not the norm.

Sales in the U.S. bounced back last quarter after two straight periods of declines, amid a slate of new promotions for the rebound — but traffic has been uneven. Location data from analytics firm Placer showed that deals like the $2.99 Snack Wraps, relaunched this summer after a decade-long absence, drew double-digit jumps in foot traffic during their first three days. Executives will hope the cheaper combo meals can replicate that kind of response on a larger scale.

A $10 combo meal could fall to $8.50 under the new pricing, which is expected to begin in September and run into early 2026, reported the Journal, adding that McDonald’s also plans limited-time specials, such as $5 breakfast sandwiches and $8 Big Mac or McNugget meals.

“Customers are telling us they need more of the everyday value and affordability that defines the McDonald’s brand,” Erlinger reportedly said in an internal message earlier this month. McDonald’s will help franchisees cover any losses from the lower-priced combos, while the company will also contribute to marketing the deals, which revive the “Extra Value Meal” branding first introduced in 1991.

Executives have told investors that lower-income customers are eating at home more often, while higher-earning diners have increased visits. “The single biggest driver of what shapes a consumer’s overall perception of McDonald’s value is the menu board,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a recent call.

McDonald’s has leaned on promotional tie-ins, from Minecraft-themed Happy Meals to a BTS collaboration, to keep itself culturally relevant. But the chain is also betting that bringing combo prices back down will remind diners why they came in the first place.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Quartz's request for comment.