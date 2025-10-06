Meta is trying to buy its way into the AI winner’s circle The company is buying GPUs, data rights, chip startups, and political allies, betting that no one else can afford to match its pace in AI

Meta is burning money like it’s jet fuel, and Wall Street couldn’t be happier. In its latest earnings call, the company forecast $66–$72 billion in 2025 capital expenditures — and investors barely blinked. The stock rose anyway, a signal that shareholders are willing to indulge CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of AI at any cost, as long as the company’s ad machine keeps humming. Where other companies might face activist revolts or calls for austerity, Meta has been rewarded for writing the biggest checks in the room.

Zuckerberg is using that latitude to turn Meta into something closer to a sovereign spender than a Silicon Valley platform. Billions are flowing into Nvidia GPUs, into custom chips, into datacenters that resemble energy utilities. Billions more are earmarked for talent, with recruiters dangling blank-check offers to lure engineers away from rivals (although, that’s reportedly on pause). And as if the hardware bills aren’t enough, Meta is now cutting deals with publishers, chip startups, and cloud providers — part of a sprawling campaign to make sure no piece of the AI economy is off-limits.

The company’s bet here seems to be less about inventing the cleverest algorithm and more about overwhelming the field with capacity, staying power, and cash — and lots and lots of it. AI isn’t a cheap sport, and the company has decided that the best way to secure a winner’s-circle berth is to spend until the race becomes unaffordable for anyone else.

That strategy has precedent: Meta’s pivot to mobile a decade ago was an all-in gamble that worked. This time, the price tag is just several orders of magnitude higher. For now, the result is a company trying to buy its way into AI’s future from every angle at once — chips, licenses, politics, interfaces, and commerce — a spending spree that makes even its high-spending peers look thrifty.