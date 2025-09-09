Microsoft is pulling the plug on remote work.

The company said in a memo on Tuesday that it expects workers at its Washington state office to work in person at least three days a week if they live within 50 miles of the facility.

"We’ve looked at how our teams work best, and the data is clear: when people work together in person more often, they thrive — they are more energized, empowered, and they deliver stronger results," Amy Coleman, the company's executive VP and chief people officer, said in a memo sent to employees Tuesday. "As we build the AI products that will define this era, we need the kind of energy and momentum that comes from smart people working side by side, solving challenging problems together."

Microsoft's implementation of the new policy will be slow. The new requirements will start in the Puget Sound office at the end of February, then expand to other U.S. locations and internationally at dates that haven't been announced yet. The company will begin planning international return to office dates in 2026. It wasn't clear from the memo what Microsoft expects from workers based in the Puget Sound office who live farther than 50 miles away.

"For some of you, this is not a change. For others this may be a bigger adjustment, which is exactly why we’re providing time to plan thoughtfully," Coleman wrote. "As part of these updates, we’re also enhancing our workplace safety and security measures so we can continue to provide a workplace where every employee can do their best work."

The Washington-based tech giant is following in the footsteps of scores of other companies that have recalled workers to the office. It has been an outlier among peers like Apple, IBM, and Google, which mandated workers return to the office three days a week far earlier.