The 7 most boring big cities in America
These cities may be large, but when it comes to excitement, culture, or nightlife, they often leave visitors and even locals underwhelmed
Cities tend to be exciting, vibrant, and diverse places. But that's not always the case.
FinanceBuzz set out to find America's most boring cities. It looked at more than a dozen data points in the country's largest 75 cities, considering factors like the culinary scene, outdoor activities, nightlife, and activities.
Continue reading to see which cities made the list — and apologies in advance if your hometown is on here.
2 / 8
#7: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Bloomberg / Getty Images
FinanceBuzz ranked Oklahoma City as the seventh most boring city thanks in part to its lacking parks. It also said the city's food scene leaves more to be desired, since over half of its restaurants are chains.
3 / 8
#6: San Antonio, Texas
joe daniel price / Getty Images
San Antonio may have a great River Walk and is famously home to the Alamo, but it still came in sixth in part because of its nightlife. "San Antonio ranks in the bottom 10 for every single data point relating to nightlife and celebrations: nightclubs per capita, annual celebrations and events per capita, and concert venues per capita," FinanceBuzz said.
4 / 8
#5: Memphis, Tennessee
Terrell Washington / Getty Images
Memphis is a popular tourist destination, especially for music fans, but FinanceBuzz ranked in fifth because its lack of hiking trails, low walkability score, and dearth of good parks.
5 / 8
#4: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Most tourists who head to South Dakota do so to visit Mt. Rushmore. FinanceBuzz said they might want to skip Sioux Falls, which "has the fourth-lowest number of must-do attractions per capita in the country, and is tied for the fourth-fewest sports teams." Chain restaurants also make up 58% of all eateries, the highest of any city examined.
6 / 8
#3: Corpus Christi, Texas
Laro Pilartes / 500px / Getty Images
Corpus Christi has a lacking food scene, which helped it earn the distinction of the third most boring city. "The south Texas city also offers little in the way of things to do, landing in the bottom 15 when it comes to the number of sports teams in the city and bottom 10 in terms of must-do attractions per capita," FinanceBuzz said.
7 / 8
#2: Wichita, Kansas
cweimer4 / Getty Images
Wichita may be Kansas's biggest city, but FinanceBuzz says it's just plain boring: It lacks an interesting food scene and doesn't have much for tourists to do. Still, it praised the city for outdoor recreational activities.
8 / 8
#1: Jacksonville, Florida
Art Wager / Getty Images
Jacksonville may have beaches, but there isn't much beyond that. "Fifty-four percent of all restaurants in Jacksonville are chains, tied for the fourth-highest rate in the country," FinanceBuzz says, "while the city has the third-lowest rate of nightclubs and fourth-lowest rate of concert venues per capita of any city." This was a big reason why Jacksonville took the top spot as the most boring city in the country.