The 10 most expensive college towns in America A new Redfin report reveals where students, faculty, and families alike are paying the most for homes in markets with limited supply

If your child isn’t going to spend all four years of college in a dorm — or you’re looking for a new job at a university — it’s important to consider the cost of living, because in some college towns, housing prices are astronomical.

That's why real estate company Redfin set out to find the most expensive college towns. First, it drew on a definition of a college town as a city where at least 10% of the population are students at a four-year, accredited university, and which is located at least 30 miles from a metro area with more than 1 million people. To compile this ranking, Redfin looked at 240 qualifying college towns and included the top 50 by student population that recorded at least 100 home sales between January and July 2025. Median home-sale prices were calculated as a weighted average over that period.

“Home prices — and, by extension, rent — in some college towns have climbed so high they’re increasingly out of reach for students, faculty, and staff,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said. “Housing costs may push faculty and staff to live far from campus, and it also deters some professors from teaching there altogether.”

Continue reading to see which college towns have the priciest homes in the U.S., according to Redfin.