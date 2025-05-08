The 10 most family-friendly airports in America
Some airports go above and beyond to cater to families, while others make it harder for parents to navigate traveling with kids
Traveling with kids can be challenging — long lines, delays, and unfamiliar surroundings can quickly turn even the most exciting trip into a stressful ordeal. But the right airport can make a world of difference.
Some airports go above and beyond to cater to families, offering amenities and services designed to make the journey smoother for both kids and parents. Others don't do much at all to accommodate families.
Stroller company iCandy set out to find America's most family-friendly airports. It compared airports across a series of factors, including restaurants, play areas, feeding areas, rentable strollers, and security assistance for families. Because airport size and foot traffic varies, the report normalized the number of amenities per 1 million passengers.
Continue reading to see the top 10.
#10: O'Hare International Airport — Chicago, Illinois
O'Hare ranked 10th, with tons of restaurants, 27 feeding areas, and security assistance for families.
#9: John F. Kennedy International Airport — New York City, New York
JFK has plenty of restaurants, a play area for children, 12 feeding areas, and security assistance, all of which helped it land the 9th spot.
#8: Logan International Airport — Boston, Massachusetts
Logan stood out at 8th for having the most play areas — three — plus 11 feeding areas and security assistance.
#7: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport — St Paul, Minnesota
Minneapolis-Sant Paul International Airport has 11 feeding areas, three play areas, and 75 restaurants, landing it in 7th.
#6: Charleston International Airport — North Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston International ranked sixth with two feeding areas, one play area, and 12 restaurants.
#5: John Glenn Columbus International Airport — Columbus, Ohio
John Glenn ranked fifth with four feeding areas and 19 restaurants. It doesn't have any play areas.
#4: San Diego International Airport — San Diego, California
San Diego ranked fourth with five feeding areas, one play area, and 36 restaurants. It also offers rental strollers.
#3: Ronald Raegan Washington National Airport — Arlington, Virginia
Ronald Raegan airport took third with a play area, five feeding areas, and rental strollers available for families.
#2: Palm Springs International Airport — Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs International Airport took second with a play area, a feeding area, and nine restaurants.
#1: Memphis International Airport — Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis International took first place with five feeding areas, a play area, and nine restaurants. It also offers security assistance for families.