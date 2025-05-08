The 5 most independent states of America — and the 5 least independent
Is there anything more American than some friendly — or not-so-friendly — competition between states?
Independence is supposed to be the bedrock of the United States. But which of the 50 states is the most independent?
WalletHub tried to find out. Its researchers ranked each state on a series of factors that fit into five categories: financial dependency, government dependency, job-market dependency, international-trade dependency, and vice dependency.
The firm looked at a series of factors in each category. Financial dependency is based on 15 metrics, including median debt per income, poverty rate, and median credit score. International trade dependency weighs the share of jobs supported by exports, the impact of exports on gross domestic product, and how many workers are employed at foreign-owned firms.
“As we celebrate America’s Independence Day, it’s also worth taking time to recognize the individual states that have the most independent qualities as well,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.
Here are the five most — and the five least — independent states of America.
5th most: Hawaii
Levente Bodo / Getty Images
Hawaii grabbed the fifth spot thanks to its residents' ability to save money and avoid vices. Plus, the state isn't very dependent on exports to foreign countries.
4th most: Idaho
Alan Majchrowicz / Getty Images
Idaho scored fourth thanks to low dependence on exports and solid scores for its job market.
3rd most: Virginia
John Baggaley / Getty Images
Virginia was ranked third thanks to its residents' financial success and ability to avoid vices. The state also has a low unemployment rate and the highest median income in the country.
2nd most: Colorado
Bill Ross / Getty Images
Colorado came in second due to an economy that doesn't rely on exports to foreign countries. Its residents are also particularly adept at managing their money, WalletHub said.
Most: Utah
Mark Brodkin Photography / Getty Images
Utah got the highest marks thanks to low government assistance levels, low unemployment, high median income, and low addiction levels.
5th least: Alaska
Teresa Kopec / Getty Images
Alaska was ranked the fifth least independent thanks to having the highest rate of government dependency and a strong reliance on exports to foreign countries.
4th least: West Virginia
Ali Majdfar / Getty Images
West Virginia ranked fourth-to-last due to its residents' lack of financial independence and strong reliance on the government, WalletHub said.
3rd least: Mississippi
John J. Miller Photography / Getty Images
Mississippi ranked the third least independent state. It receives a high amount of government assistance and came in dead last for financial independence.
2nd least: Kentucky
Tony Sweet / Getty Images
Kentucky ranked second-to-last with low scores across the board. It came last for dependence on foreign exports
Least: Louisiana
ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty Images
Louisiana was ranked the least independent state thanks to its high dependency on government assistance and its share of residents struggling with financial independence.