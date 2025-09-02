The 5 most competitive housing markets in America right now — and the 5 least

Is it a buyer’s market or a seller’s market? The answer depends on where you live.

A new analysis from Zillow shows that while many once-hot Sun Belt markets have cooled, competition remains fierce along the East Coast — especially in cities where new housing construction hasn’t kept pace with demand.

Nationally, conditions are beginning to even out. “The market is starting to show signs of a more balanced housing market,” said Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy. “Inventory is up 20% over last year, and about one in every four sellers are cutting prices.”

That balancing act comes from sharp contrasts between regions. To measure competitiveness, Zillow analyzed the nation’s largest metro areas across three factors: the number of engaged buyers per listing, the share of homes selling above asking price, and how quickly homes go from “for sale” to pending.

