The top 10 most popular books of 2025, just in time for National Book Lovers Day

The top 10 most popular books of 2025, just in time for National Book Lovers Day Each year, Goodreads compiles and ranks the most frequently added and rated books of the year on the platform.

In a year marked by constant change and digital saturation, reading has remained a powerful constant way to find escape, insight, and connection. Younger readers in particular are driving a resurgence in annotated editions, book clubs, BookTok, and more social media-driven reading challenges.

While the ways readers access books continue to evolve, roughly two-thirds of Americans still prefer reading physical books, a figure that has remained steady for over a decade. While readers seem to prefer owning physical books over e-books and audiobooks, they have turned more toward online purchasing, with 55% of book sales being made through Amazon.

With over 150 million members, Goodreads has become one of the most reliable ways to measure what stories are striking chords with readers. The company maintains an ongoing list of the most popular books released throughout the year, based on how many members add the books to their shelves.

Whether they’re gripping thrillers, sweeping romances, or thought-provoking memoirs, these are the books that have dominated book clubs everywhere.