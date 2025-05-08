The 10 most walkable cities in America, according to experts and locals
Sightseeing is a breeze in these U.S. cities, where major attractions, restaurants, and local charm are all just a short stroll away
The best part of traveling to a new city is often walking around and exploring — discovering small parks, finding cute neighborhood shops, and stumbling upon local cafés or unexpected gems. But not all cities in the U.S. are truly walkable.
USA Today compiled a list of the 10 most-walkable cities for tourists in the U.S. Its panel of travel experts nominated a slew of cities, and the publication had readers vote on the top picks.
Continue reading to see the top 10 cities and why they made the list.
#10: New York City
Many might’ve expected New York to take the top spot, but the Big Apple came in at tenth. While most neighborhoods are walkable, NYC’s sheer size means traveling from place to place often requires public transit. Still, for many tourists visiting the city, there's virtually no reason to rent a car.
#9: Washington D.C.
USA Today described Washington D.C. as “compact,” making it easy for tourists to get around. “Most of its major attractions are within walking distance of each other,” it said. Plus, it has great public transit when needed.
#8: Savannah, Georgia
Savannah’s small downtown is tourist-friendly, with easy walking to and from its famous parks and squares.
#7: Chicago, Illinois
Going to different neighborhoods in Chicago certainly might force you to take some long walks if you’re avoiding transit all together, but USA Today praised the Windy City for “pedestrian-friendly designs” that make it easy to navigate.
“Some of the best walkable areas include the downtown area, East Ukrainian Village, West Loop, Lincoln Park, Noble Square, and Oak Park,” it said. "The Chicago Lakefront Trail is an especially popular walking trail with great views."
#6: San Francisco
While it will require traversing many hills, San Francisco is a super walkable city. And since 2017, all residents live just a 10-minute walk to a park.
#5: Boston, Massachusetts
Boston small-ish center makes it easy to walk from place to place. "Beacon Hill is easily enjoyed by pedestrians, and it's the neighborhood where the real Cheers — aka the bar that inspired the eponymous TV series — is located,” USA Today said.
#4: Columbus, Ohio
With a ton of walkable neighborhoods to visit, Columbus took the fourth spot. "Consider a stay at the Residence Inn or the high-end Hotel LeVeque in the downtown area, which is especially walkable with its numerous museums, concert venues, and restaurants in close proximity," USA Today said.
#3: Burlington, Vermont
Church Street Market, Burlington's famous outdoor mall, is a walkable paradise, with 100+ shops for tourists to check out and easy walking to the shore of Lake Champlain.
#2: Providence, Rhode Island
Providence's compactness makes it super walkable, and tourists can take a nice walk along the Providence River. "Snap a photo by the pedestrian bridge, go shopping and meander through cobblestone streets, and check out the murals and public art on display throughout downtown," USA Today said.
#1: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia took first place, with easy walking from its famous historic sites to great restaurants, parks, and shops. "Tourists enjoy strolling through Center City, Philadelphia's downtown district that contains several gorgeous neighborhoods, including historic and charming Old City and Rittenhouse Square," USA Today said.