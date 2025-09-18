Here's where to get a free (or cheap) burger on National Cheeseburger Day
Thursday is National Cheeseburger Day — and plenty of national chains are offering freebies and discounts
Jimmy Buffett liked his with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57, and french fried potatoes. You may prefer it some other way. But one thing's clear: America loves its cheeseburgers. And like so many other food favorites, they now have their own made up holiday to celebrate them.
National Cheeseburger Day is Thursday, Sept. 18. And while it carries the same validity as National French Fry day (July 13) or National Chocolate Chip Cookie day (Aug. 4), it's still a good excuse to scarf down some comfort food — often at discounted price, or even free in some locations.
Looking for the best place to save money and ignore the diet when lunch or dinner time rolls around? There are plenty of deals to be found…
McDonald's
The nation's biggest burger chain is offering a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents. You'll need to order through the app, however. The offer will not be reflected on in-store menus.
Burger King
If you're a member of the Royal Perks loyalty program, you can get a free bacon cheeseburger on Thursday with a purchase of $1 or more.
Checkers & Rally's
Grab one of the signature Big Buford burgers, with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, ketchup, and mayo on a bakery-style bun, for just $3 today
Dairy Queen
Grab a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with any purchase of $1 or more on the app or via an online order. You'll have to be a DQ rewards member to take advantage of this, but the deal runs through Sept. 19.
Applebee's
You've got your choice of three burger deals at Applebee's today. The Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger are all on sale for $8.99. With that you also get an order of fries. It's available in stores or via to-go orders, but not via third-party delivery services.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Members of Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin' Rewards loyalty program can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal on Thursday. Not a Blazin' Rewards member? Sign up by Thursday to snag this offer, valid for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through Buffalo Wild Wings GO.
Farmer Boy's
The chain is offering its Big Cheese to members of its loyalty program just just $4 today only.
STK Steak
Prefer high-end to fast food or fast casual? Get a 7 ounce, $9.99 cheeseburger from this steakhouse today only. It's also available for delivery.