Here's where to get a free (or cheap) burger on National Cheeseburger Day Thursday is National Cheeseburger Day — and plenty of national chains are offering freebies and discounts

Jimmy Buffett liked his with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57, and french fried potatoes. You may prefer it some other way. But one thing's clear: America loves its cheeseburgers. And like so many other food favorites, they now have their own made up holiday to celebrate them.

National Cheeseburger Day is Thursday, Sept. 18. And while it carries the same validity as National French Fry day (July 13) or National Chocolate Chip Cookie day (Aug. 4), it's still a good excuse to scarf down some comfort food — often at discounted price, or even free in some locations.

Looking for the best place to save money and ignore the diet when lunch or dinner time rolls around? There are plenty of deals to be found…