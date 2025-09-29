We all need a little motivation on a Monday — and a free cup of coffee could be just the nudge we need to get through the day.

Welcome to National Coffee Day. A made-up holiday? Absolutely! But it's also one that can help you kickstart the week while saving you some money in the process. And given what some coffeehouses charge these days, that's not necessarily an inconsiderable amount.

Some places are offering discounts. Others will give you a free pour. Looking for a place to grab a cup near you? There are all sorts of choices…

Krispy Kreme In a promotion with Joe Jonas, the chain is packing on the free calories. Get both a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free Krispy Kreme doughnut all day today. No purchase necessary. You can also get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Dunkin' Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase. You'll need to order through the Dunkin’ Donuts app, though.

Peet's Coffee Peetnik Rewards members can buy a limited-time Cold Brew Pass for just $30 today. That will let you grab one medium cold brew every day for 30 days from the date of purchase.

7-Eleven Purchase any breakfast sandwich now through October 28 and you'll receive a free coffee along with it.

Speedway Speedway is owned by the same parent company as 7-Eleven, meaning you can get the same deal. Pick up a free coffee with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich through October 28.

Biggby Coffee Grab a 16 oz brewed coffee — hot or iced — for $1 at participating locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels Rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with any purchase from today through the end of October.

Burger King If you're a Royal Perks member, you can get a free medium iced coffee today with an online or in-app purchase of $1 or more

Firehouse Subs The sandwich chain is in the process of testing a new cold brew coffee across 60 restaurants in three markets, Jacksonville, Fla.; Columbia, SC; and Myrtle Beach, SC. First responders can receive a complimentary 20-ounce cold brew at those stores, no purchase necessary, through the end of October.

Jack in the Box Order a Breakfast Jack and you'll get a free hot coffee as well.

Sheetz Get a free self-serve coffee — hot or iced, any size — with most purchases (it excludes gas, alcohol, lottery tickets, and gift cards) at the convenience store chain. This offer runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.