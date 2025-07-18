For a company that is built on plot twists, Netflix’s latest earnings were pretty on-script — maybe too on-script, if you ask Wall Street. The streaming giant posted a huge second quarter: Revenue jumped 16% to $11.08 billion, net income soared 46% to $3.13 billion, and EPS crushed expectations at $7.19 a share. The company even nudged its full-year outlook higher, thanks to booming global subs, surging ad sales, and a weak U.S. dollar that makes international earnings sparkle.

But Netflix stock slipped around 5.4% in early trading on Friday, after falling around 2% in after-hours trading. The message from investors? That was a great quarter. Now what?

Despite the upside beat and raised guidance, there’s a mismatch between what Netflix delivered and what its valuation assumes. The company’s market cap is north of $540 billion, and it trades at a hefty forward earnings. That’s elite territory, meaning Netflix has to keep outperforming just to hold its ground. And this quarter, the tone was a little too cautious for comfort.

The earnings themselves were solid across the board. Ad revenue is on track to double this year, subscriber retention seems to have stayed strong despite price hikes, and revenue per user in North America accelerated to 15% growth from 9% the prior quarter. Even free cash flow nearly doubled from a year ago. “Netflix continues to produce phenomenal results with ever more growth in its sights,” Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese wrote in a Friday note. She said the streamer’s next episode is “more growth” and reiterated an “Outperform” rating.

Wedbush wasn’t the only firm to still see plenty of runway ahead. Jeffries called the quarter “solid.” William Blair said it was a “good quarter.” Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Jefferies all raised their targets to the $1,500–1,560 range, pointing to Netflix’s expanding ad business, pricing power, and the effects of reinvesting profits into premium content and tech. UBS lifted its price target by $45 to $1,495, writing that the company sees Netflix “as a secular winner.” The average price target is hovering around $1,400 — shares reached a high on June 30 at $1,339.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier is expected to generate around $2 billion in revenue next year and is a critical growth driver. The company completed the rollout of its proprietary ad tech this quarter — a key milestone to unlocking growth and one of William Blair’s three big takeaways from the second-quarter earnings. Analyst Ralph Schackart wrote in the company’s note that “this is important, in our view, because advertisers we speak to still suggest that Netflix’s ad technology needs improvement.” Still, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne said the expanding ad business is a “multiple upside lever” alongside Netflix’s traditional subscription model.

JPMorgan, however, struck a more cautious tone. It reiterated a neutral rating — setting a $1,300 price target — and said Netflix’s results and improved outlook were “solid against high expectations.” But amid the company’s valuation premium, the shares, analysts also said, “need a breather.”

Execution is strong — but so are demands “There’s no question that Netflix remains the clear leader in the streaming space, perfectly positioned to keep thriving amid the numerous tailwinds expected to benefit the industry in the second half of the year — both from its content slate and live events,” said Thomas Monteiro, a senior analyst at Investing.com. But he added that the full-year outlook still felt “conservative,” particularly given the favorable foreign exchange backdrop and the strength of the quarter — “which is problematic for a stock priced for perfection.”

Netflix is feeling the heat from YouTube, which has upped its share of U.S. screen time to 12% so far this year — Netflix sits at 8%, steady from last year’s 8%, while YouTube climbed from 10%. With Netflix betting big on ads, investors want to see if it can speed up viewing hours and start closing that gap. Jeffries said the company’s second-half lineup is a big part of that plan, but so are moves into sports and live events, shorter-form stuff like 15-20 minute videos (think YouTube-style), and even video podcasting.

Netflix struck a high-profile licensing deal with Ms. Rachel, the preschool educator whose YouTube sing-along videos have become appointment viewing for millions of families. Under the agreement, Ms. Rachel’s existing videos will be licensed nonexclusively to Netflix (initially four “curated compilation” episodes, with additional releases planned), giving the platform a powerful offering in the under‑6 market.

“Not everything on YouTube will fit on Netflix,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on the post-release earnings call. “But there are some creators on YouTube like Ms. Rachel that are a great fit.” Sarandos added that Netflix is “really excited about … a wide variety of creators and video podcasters that might be a good fit for us, and particularly if they're doing great work and looking for different ways to connect with audiences.”

On the live and sports front, Netflix isn’t rushing to chase every shiny event — even as the company attempts to plant a flag in linear TV’s last stronghold. Netflix remains “focused on ownable big breakthrough events that… our audiences really love,” Sarandos said, while stressing that anything in the event or sports space “has got to make economic sense.” For now, live content accounts for a small slice of both Netflix’s content budget and its massive 200 billion total view hours.

Still, Sarandos said live programming punches above its weight — “not all view hours are equal,” he said, “and what we've seen with live is it has its outsized positive impacts around conversation, around acquisition, and we suspect around retention.” The company’s coming calendar includes the Canelo vs. Crawford fight in September, the SAG Awards, weekly WWE matches, and an NFL Christmas Day doubleheader. So far, Netflix’s live events have been mostly U.S.-centric, but the company plans to “continue to invest and grow our live capabilities for events around the world in the years ahead,” Sarandos said. For now, the strategy remains steady, focused, and measured. Live is a tool, not the whole playbook.

What’s gnawing at investors is what comes next.

On top of its coming live events, Netflix is betting big on a stacked content slate for the next couple of quarters, with season two of “Wednesday,” the final season of “Stranger Things,” “Happy Gilmore 2,” the latest “Knives Out” movie, and Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” all landing. Jeffries said that this slate was “exceptional” and that it “expect[s] this to support healthy member growth” through the second half of the year.

But all of that content is expensive, and Netflix warned that operating margins in the back half of the year will come down slightly as content amortization and marketing costs ramp up. But the payoff, investors hope, will come in both viewer engagement and subscriber growth — particularly in the ad tier, where Netflix sees its next leg of monetization.

“[Netflix] is evolving into a larger revenue platform as it recoups monies from paid sharers and leans into advertising tiers as a share gainer,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said, pointing to the flywheel effect of reinvesting in content and tech to drive more subs, more pricing power, and more margin.

Netflix's bet on AI One of Netflix’s more interesting moves last quarter didn’t show up in the financials — it showed up in the credits. “El Eternauta,” the platform’s Argentine sci-fi series that had more than 29 million viewers, featured a building collapse that was created with AI-assisted VFX that, according to Sarandos, was completed “10 times faster” than with traditional VFX tools and “wouldn’t have been feasible” on the show’s budget otherwise.

Sarandos framed the move not as a cost-cutting stunt but as a creative unlock, saying the company remains “convinced that AI represents an incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper.” He added, “These are AI-powered creator tools — real people doing real work with better tools. Our creators are already seeing the benefits in production through previsualization and shot planning work and, certainly, visual effects.”

The result, Sarandos, marked “the very first GenAI final footage to appear on screen in a Netflix original series or film.” And while he emphasized that creators — and audiences — were happy with the outcome, the message was clear: AI is starting to shift not just how Netflix markets or recommends content, but how it makes it. Those tools are already expanding into other areas of the business, including AI-assisted ad targeting, voice-based content discovery, and a more adaptive recommendation engine. Sarandos framed it as a way to “expand the possibilities of storytelling,” but the financial implications are hard to miss, particularly for a company pledging to double its ad revenue this year and spend $18 billion on content (according to chief financial officer Spencer Neumann).

Still, the Street seems to want Netflix’s next act to be louder.

As Monteiro put it, Netflix’s current trajectory feels “overly dependent on further price increases — at least through 2026 — to drive revenue.” With inflation pressuring consumer spending, a volatile macroeconomic environment, and shifting consumer behavior, Netflix might have only so much pricing leverage left. If the second half of the year can deliver on its content promise — and push engagement beyond the modest 1% year-over-year growth in viewing hours that Netflix reported — it could reset the narrative. Shorter-form content, live events, and new ad formats may help shift the platform from being just TV 2.0 to a broader digital ecosystem.

For now, Netflix is executing well. But to justify its premium, its story needs to enter the next chapter.