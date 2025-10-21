Netflix’s third quarter was less about counting members and more about counting margins. The streamer reported $11.51 billion in revenue, up 17% year-over-year, and earnings of $5.87 a share — numbers that disappointed because of a plot twist: a one-time $619 million tax charge tied to Brazil that shaved roughly five points off its operating margin. Without it, Netflix said, margins would have topped guidance.

Wall Street was looking for about $6.97 in EPS on roughly $11.51 billion of revenue. Because of the miss, the company’s stock fell around 6% immediately in after-hours trading but remains up almost 40% year to date.

CFO Spencer Neumann said on the earnings call that the charge was a “cost of doing business in Brazil” and said the issue is unlikely to have a material effect on future results. The charge stems from Brazil’s “Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain,” a 10% gross tax on outbound payments. The levy isn’t specific to Netflix or streaming (meaning other companies could be affected), and it follows a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that broadened its scope to cover service payments that don’t involve technology transfers. The charge covers 2022 through Q3 2025 and, Neumann said, was booked as a cost of revenue — not an income tax — because it’s considered a cost of doing business rather than profit-based taxation.

“It’s complicated,” he said. “No other tax looks or behaves like this in any other major country in which we operate.”

Still, the platform’s ad business, once a curiosity, is now its headline act. Management called it the company’s “best ad-sales quarter ever,” with U.S. upfront commitments more than doubling. The in-house Netflix Ads Suite — rolled out globally this summer — has started converting eyeballs into real average revenue per user (ARPU), and the company says ad revenue is on track to more than double next year, but it still accounts for a small share today. A new integration with Amazon’s demand-side platform in the fourth quarter should open another firehose of brand dollars.

“We’ve proven we know how to scale,” co-CEO Greg Peters said, adding that Netflix has moved from the “crawl” to the “walk” phase of its ad business. Upfront commitments more than doubled, and programmatic growth was even higher — a sign that advertisers are embracing the new ad tech stack. The company said it will introduce interactive ad formats later this year and expand AI-driven targeting and measurement capabilities through 2026, betting that its faster iteration cycle will outpace rival streamers. And executives added that ad fill rates have improved and should keep improving as targeting and measurement scale.

But execution risk remains: ad fill rates, CPM growth, and advertiser demand still need to scale as fast as the story. Analysts have cautioned that the ad business, while growing fast, remains a small slice of total revenue — and any stumble could test Netflix’s premium valuation. For a company that built its empire on subscription fees, Netflix is suddenly fluent in CPMs — and learning that ad markets might come with more volatility than subscriptions.

Pricing power also held. Earlier hikes across the U.S. and Europe barely dented engagement, and Netflix is phasing out subscriber disclosures next year, an unsubtle message that the quality of its customers now matters more than the quantity.

Peters called the business “very healthy” on the earnings call, noting record engagement and viewing share in the U.S. and U.K., where Netflix reached 8.6% and 9.4% of total TV time, respectively. In the U.S., that still trails YouTube’s roughly 13% share on the TV screen. “We’re only about 7% of the global addressable market in consumer spending and about 10% of TV time in our biggest markets,” Peters said, “so there’s enormous room for profitable growth.”

Average revenue per member continues to climb, a feat few streaming rivals can claim while raising prices into a cost-of-living crunch.

From box office to boxing Content was still the backbone of Netflix’s quarter, but the definition of “content” has expanded. Netflix leaned into live events — its Canelo Álvarez–Terence Crawford title fight drew 41 million viewers worldwide — and will stream two NFL games on Christmas Day as part of a multiseason arrangement.

Executives on the earnings call also pointed to record engagement growth in Q3, with total view hours rising faster than in the first half of the year. They credited the success of titles such as “KPop Demon Hunters” — which became its most-watched film ever at 325 million views and sparked toy partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro — as proof of how local programming can scale globally.

“When you have a hit the size of ‘Kpop: Demon Hunters,’ it stirs the imagination of how big we could take this,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in the earnings call. “[The movie] is obviously a smash hit, but it’s also emblematic of exactly what we’re trying to do every day. ... It improves our ability to create breakthrough hits and move the culture today.”

“We had a film that people fell in love with,” he added. “It’s been really fun to see this film, and to see our ability to break through pop culture on par with some of the biggest theatrical films ever.”

Executives also flagged that “Wednesday” and “Happy Gilmore 2” helped drive those record view-share highs, calling them examples of long-tail franchises that keep audiences re-engaged between tentpole launches. “Even our largest titles generally drive less than 1% of total viewing,” Sarandos said, “so it’s really about having a steady drumbeat of shows and films that our members love.” Beyond those hits, Netflix cited the breadth of engagement across international originals — from Spain’s “Billionaires’ Bunker” to South Korea’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ”— as evidence of its deep global pipeline.

Beyond films and series, Netflix is widening the funnel with a video-podcast push (including a co-exclusive Spotify deal) to keep engagement spiky between tentpoles. But behind the showmanship, production costs are creeping up — from licensing inflation to live-event logistics — and some analysts have warned that maintaining this kind of global slate could squeeze the very margins Netflix is trying to defend.

A richer, steadier franchise For all the cinematic flair, Netflix’s balance sheet is looking more like a utility. Free cash flow hit $2.7 billion in the quarter, and the company raised its 2025 outlook to roughly $9 billion. Management also guided Q4 to about $11.96 billion in revenue and around a 23.9% operating margin (around $5.45 in EPS), keeping momentum into the end of the year. The new full-year forecast calls for $45.1 billion in revenue and a 29% operating margin, which was trimmed slightly because of the tax hit but is still miles ahead of most peers.

Gaming remains a side quest — while its library is growing, less than half a percent of user time is spent playing — and analysts say it hasn’t yet moved revenue meaningfully — but it adds another lever in Netflix’s push to own leisure minutes, not just screens.

“At Netflix, our goal is both simple and ambitious: to entertain the world,” the company said in the earnings release. “We achieve this by offering a diverse selection of series, films, and games that our members love.”

Looking ahead, Netflix plans to issue full-year 2026 guidance in January. Executives reiterated that their long-term financial goals remain unchanged: sustaining revenue growth, expanding margins, and increasing free cash flow.

In the streaming wars, that’s the new metric: attention share. While Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are still raising prices, bundling services, and shedding debt, Netflix is scripting a different kind of sequel — one where fewer members who are paying more and watching longer are yielding the kind of profits studios used to dream about.